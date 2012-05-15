Raiders announce front office hirings

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have hired former New York Jets vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales as their new director of player personnel as part of a front office restructuring.
The team also announced Tuesday that former Green Bay executive Shaun Herock will be director of college scouting and general manager Reggie McKenzie's twin brother, Raleigh, will be a college scout. Reggie McKenzie also selected Von Hutchins and Larry Marmie as pro scouts, and Trey Scott as a college scout.
Teddy Atlas remains with the team and will be scouting coordinator and Tom Delaney will be director of football administration. Scouts Calvin Branch, Zack Crockett, Brad Kaplan, Mickey Marvin, David McCloughan, Trey Scott, and Dane Vandernat also remain with the team.