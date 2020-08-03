Raiders' Allegiant Stadium will be closed to fans for 2020 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will open their new stadium without fans.

The team announced in an email to fans Monday that it plans to conduct the 2020 season in Allegiant Stadium sans fans.

"There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans," the club said in the statement. "After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all.

"This decision also ensures fairness to you, our PSL holders, given the challenges and potential inequities associated with determining who can and cannot attend specific games if the stadium were to operate at a reduced capacity. While the current situation is not how any of us envisioned celebrating the opening of Allegiant Stadium, when circumstances permit we look forward to sharing an unparalleled game day experience in the magnificent stadium you helped build."

It's a bummer for Raiders fans and the team, which is slated to kick off its home slate in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

Owner Mark Davis previously told The Athletic that if fans aren't able to attend home games, he would not go either.