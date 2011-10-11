Raiders, 49ers surge in rankings after big Week 5 victories

Sunday's win had to feel pretty darn good. Of course, any enthusiasm was tempered Monday morning when they recalled that Donovan McNabb is still under center. Quarterback worries aside, Adrian Peterson was a monster in Week 5, and the defense shut down both the Cardinals' ground attack and passing game. The Vikings are in Chicago next week. Expect more of the same, with the burden of success falling on AP and Fred Pagac's defense. If you're not familiar with Pagac, the former linebackers coach took over running the defense after Leslie Frazier was named interim head coach in 2010. He also played two years in the NFL, the last as a tight end on the 0-14 Buccaneers expansion team of 1976. Thought you might like to know.