Raiders, 49ers surge in rankings after big Week 5 victories

Good times in the Bay Area. That's the storyline coming out of Week 5, with the Niners and Raiders producing huge wins. One was the biggest blowout of the year, while the other was the emotional let-out of 2011.
The deciding factor in both games was each organization using its blueprint to win: Jim Harbaugh running power plays with an appropriate mixture of Alex Smith passes, while the Raiders won with Exhibit A and B of Al Davis' oft-criticized draft strategy. Oakland simply doesn't win Sunday in Houston without Darrius Heyward-Bey and Sebastian Janikowski. Kudos to colleague Adam Rank for pointing that out on Monday's "NFL Fantasy Live."
While those franchises climb up the power rankings, everyone else shifts. It was difficult to keep the teams on a bye in place, try as I might. With four of the top 12 from last week losing, clubs like the Chargers moved up by default. The real mosh pit was the middle of the pack, the nine-hole through 18, where all sorts of jockeying took place.
Thus, let the dissension commence ...