Raiders (2-4) at Titans (4-2)

Published: Oct 23, 2007 at 12:38 PM

Last meeting
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins threw three touchdown passes -- two to Jerry Porter -- as the Raiders defeated the Titans 34-25 on Oct. 30, 2005.

Streaks
The Raiders have won three out of the last four meetings to lead the all-time series 23-17.

Last week
The host Raiders could not rally in the final minutes and fell to the Chiefs, 12-10. Kicker Rob Bironas set an NFL record with eight field goals -- including the game-winner as time expired -- to lead the Titans to a 38-36 win at Houston.

At stake
The Raiders need a victory to stay close to front-running Kansas City in the AFC West. The Titans are now tied with Jacksonville for second place in the AFC South.

Key matchup
Raiders defensive line vs. Titans running back LenDale White. The Raiders, who had one of the top defenses a year ago, have been vulnerable against the run this season, allowing more than 140 rushing yards per game and ranking 29th in the NFL. White recorded his first 100-yard rushing game last week (104 on 27 attempts) and has scored four touchdowns in his last five games.

Did you know?
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski leads the league with 16 touchbacks. ... The Titans have now won nine of their past 12 games, dating to last season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Araiza not playing in Bills' preseason finale Friday following civil lawsuit alleging gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, will not play Friday in his team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Charlotte area.

news

Kenny Pickett absolutely deserves to be Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter; a quirky camp changeup in Detroit

Who will officially succeed Ben Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback when the Steelers kick off the regular season in Cincinnati? Bucky Brooks says the right answer is clear. Plus, what's the verdict on Detroit's player-run practice: valuable camp experience or waste of time?

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE