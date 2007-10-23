Raiders (2-4) at Titans (4-2)

Last week
The host Raiders could not rally in the final minutes and fell to the Chiefs, 12-10. Kicker Rob Bironas set an NFL record with eight field goals -- including the game-winner as time expired -- to lead the Titans to a 38-36 win at Houston.
Key matchup
Raiders defensive line vs. Titans running back LenDale White. The Raiders, who had one of the top defenses a year ago, have been vulnerable against the run this season, allowing more than 140 rushing yards per game and ranking 29th in the NFL. White recorded his first 100-yard rushing game last week (104 on 27 attempts) and has scored four touchdowns in his last five games.
Did you know?
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski leads the league with 16 touchbacks. ... The Titans have now won nine of their past 12 games, dating to last season.