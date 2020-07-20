Raheem Mostert, 49ers speak to clear air after RB's trade request

Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers can repair their relationship with Raheem Mostert after the running back requested a trade in early July.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Mostert spoke to a high-ranking member of the Niners' organization to clear the air and get on the same page moving forward, according to sources informed of the conversation.

When asked about the situation possibly being worked out, Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler, responded, "Hopefully, that'll be the case."

Mostert's camp requested a trade earlier this month after what Tessler termed at the time "months of unproductive talks" about the 49ers adjusting the running back's contract.

The 28-year-old Mostert sought to be paid in line with what Tevin Coleman is making as the highest-paid RB on the team. Coleman is set to earn $4.55 million in 2020. Mostert has two years left on his current deal and is due $2.57 million in base salary this season.

Mostert's contract, however, was negotiated when he was primarily a special teams standout. Last year, as the Niners ran to the Super Bowl, Mostert became the lead rusher. He compiled a team-high 772 yards and eight TDs on 137 carries (5.6 YPC) in 16 regular-season games. Coleman, meanwhile, earned 544 yards on a similar 137 carries with six rushing TDs in 14 games played.

Unless the conversation with Mostert included promise of a pay raise, it's unclear whether the RB will rescind his trade request.