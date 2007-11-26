Quotable NFL GameDay: 'Patriots are human'

Published: Nov 26, 2007 at 06:18 AM

"The New England Patriots are human." -- Steve Mariucci on Patriots, who defeated Philadelphia 31-28.

"You can get to Tom Brady and the Patriots secondary is vulnerable." -- Deion Sanders on Patriots.

"He's been playing against the third cornerback on each team, and you can't guard this guy with a third corner." -- Deion Sanders on Patriots WR Wes Welker, who had 13 receptions for 149 yards against Eagles.

"This is the surprise team of the league." -- Steve Mariucci on Cleveland Browns.

"The reason he is so good is not only is he fast, but he has the strength to break tackles, good peripheral vision and impeccable timing." -- Deion Sanders on Bears KR Devin Hester, who had two kick-return touchdowns against Broncos.

"Here comes Dhani Jones, the 'Green Linebacker.'" -- Rich Eisen on Bengals LB Dhani Jones, who had one sack and a forced fumble against the Titans. Prior to the game, Jones was filmed riding a bike to the game.

