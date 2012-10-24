Quick Take: Will Big Ben provide lesson for RG3?

Why this game is intriguing: On the surface, it's two mediocre teams in a cross-conference matchup that doesn't mean much. Whatever. Two of the game's most enjoyable quarterbacks to watch ... on the same field? I'm in. In fact, if I could TiVo this game, I'd only watch the portions where defenders try in vain to sack Robert Griffin III and Ben Roethlisberger, only to see the two quarterbacks keep plays alive with their feet and strength. As for the actual game, there is plenty at stake. Both have flashed enough to be considered possible playoff teams, with the Pittsburgh Steelers showing just a bit more (even with their injuries). But if the visiting Washington Redskins pull it off, their storyline changes.