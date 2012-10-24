Quick Take: Will Big Ben provide lesson for RG3?

Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 08:41 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 8 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: On the surface, it's two mediocre teams in a cross-conference matchup that doesn't mean much. Whatever. Two of the game's most enjoyable quarterbacks to watch ... on the same field? I'm in. In fact, if I could TiVo this game, I'd only watch the portions where defenders try in vain to sack Robert Griffin III and Ben Roethlisberger, only to see the two quarterbacks keep plays alive with their feet and strength. As for the actual game, there is plenty at stake. Both have flashed enough to be considered possible playoff teams, with the Pittsburgh Steelers showing just a bit more (even with their injuries). But if the visiting Washington Redskins pull it off, their storyline changes.

On Twitter:#WASvsPIT

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy takes ownership of turnovers: 'I have to be smart with the ball'

Coming off the 49ers' bye week, QB Brock Purdy took ownership of his recent turnovers and feels ready end San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
news

Tyson Bagent bests Bryce Young: Undrafted rookie QBs move to 2-0 vs. No. 1 overall rookie QBs in common draft era

Bears QB Tyson Bagent became the second undrafted rookie in the common draft era to earn a win over a No. 1 overall rookie QB in Bryce Young on Thursday night. 