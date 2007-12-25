Quick Take: Vikings (8-7) at Broncos (6-9)

Key matchup

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson vs. Broncos run defense. Peterson (1,305 yards rushing) is still in the hunt for the NFL rushing crown, chasing Chargers running back and reigning MVP LaDainian Tomlinson (1,418). Look for the Vikings to give Peterson ample opportunity to get that title against the Broncos' 30th-ranked rush defense. The Broncos, who gave up 107 rushing yards to Tomlinson on Monday night, will probably try to mimic the Redskins success in stopping Peterson, by loading the box and forcing quarterback Tarvaris Jackson to throw.