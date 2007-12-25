Quick Take: Vikings (8-7) at Broncos (6-9)

Published: Dec 25, 2007 at 10:54 AM

Last meeting
The host Vikings defeated Denver, 28-20, in Week 7 of 2003. Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper completed 19 of 26 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns while Minnesota's defense forced three turnovers.

Streaks
The Vikings have won two consecutive games and lead the overall series 7-4.

Last week
The Vikings were on the verge of clinching a playoff spot but now a lot of help after losing to the Redskins, 32-21. The Broncos barely avoided the first shutout for Mike Shanahan's career, losing at San Diego, 23-3.

At stake
The Vikings need to win and have the Cowboys, who have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, knock off the Redskins. The Broncos have been eliminated. The complete playoff picture .

Key matchup
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson vs. Broncos run defense. Peterson (1,305 yards rushing) is still in the hunt for the NFL rushing crown, chasing Chargers running back and reigning MVP LaDainian Tomlinson (1,418). Look for the Vikings to give Peterson ample opportunity to get that title against the Broncos' 30th-ranked rush defense. The Broncos, who gave up 107 rushing yards to Tomlinson on Monday night, will probably try to mimic the Redskins success in stopping Peterson, by loading the box and forcing quarterback Tarvaris Jackson to throw.

Did you know?
Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler led the Broncos with 42 rushing yards on Monday night.

