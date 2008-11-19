Quick Take: Vikings (5-5) at Jaguars (4-6)

Last meeting
Kevin Williams returned Byron Leftwich's fumble 77 yards for a touchdown in the game's final minutes, securing a 27-16 victory in Week 12 of 2004.

Streaks
The Vikings have won two of three all-time meetings with the Jaguars.

Last week
Minnesota managed just one touchdown in a 19-13 loss on the road against a stout Buccaneers defense. ... The Jaguars jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead, but surrendered 21 unanswered points in a 24-14 home loss to the Titans.

Keep your eye on ...
The Fred Taylor & Maurice Jones-Drew show: It's no secret that Taylor picking up yardage opens things up for Jones-Drew to make things happen outside of the tackles. MJD has benefited from Taylor's increased production over the last few games, picking up six of his 11 touchdowns over the last three weeks.

Greenway's tackles: With a team-leading 82 tackles, Vikings LB Chad Greenway is on pace to eclipse his total of 105 from last season. The third-year linebacker has 32 over the last three weeks and picked up a career-high 16 solo tackles against Tampa Bay.

Minnesota on the road: Last week's loss to the Buccaneers dropped Minnesota to 1-4 on the road. That trend doesn't bode well for a Vikings team that plays four of its next five games away from home, starting this week at Jacksonville.

Did you know?
Including the playoffs, 13 of Vikings WR Bernard Berrian's 19 career TD catches have been over 30 yards. Berrian has a TD catch in four of his last six games. ... Adrian Peterson has rushed for five touchdowns in five road games this year. ... Since 2006, Jacksonville is 16-4 when gaining at least 150 rushing yards.

