Quick Take: Vick's durability a concern for Eagles

» Some fireworks on the Eagles' sideline, where Reid and defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins got into it after a Patriots touchdown drive in the second quarter. Defensive line coach Jim Washburn stepped in between the two, only to get his own tongue-lashing from Reid. Said linebacker DeMeco Ryans to ESPN: "(Reid) got a little too rowdy for preseason. It's a little too early for that, but we know the importance of it."