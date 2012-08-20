Quick Take: Vick's durability a concern for Eagles

» Michael Vick has started 16 games just once in nine NFL seasons. After two injuries in as many preseason games, how confident can Andy Reid be that Vick will survive 2012 unscathed?
» In a third-quarter sideline interview with ESPN, wide receiver DeSean Jackson had this to say about his conversation with Vick at halftime: "He was sore and bruised up a little bit. He was like, 'Man I can't keep taking those hits like that.'"
» Ryan Mallett vs. Nick Foles isn't Tom Brady vs. Michael Vick, but both backups acquitted themselves well against first-string defenses. Foles (18-for-28, 2 TDs, 1 INT) was especially impressive, making the most of his opportunity to play with the first-team offense.
» Mallett -- who at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds is an impressive-looking athlete -- looked positively Bradyesque on his 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Alex Silvestro in the second quarter. He put the throw in a perfect spot, where only his guy could get it.
» At the start of a 10-day stretch that will include three games, Bill Belichickrested several of his high-profile players, including Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Vince Wilfork. One player who wasn't rested was safety Patrick Chung, who exited the game with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Will Allen.
» Safety Nick Ebner, the Patriots' sixth-round pick in April's draft, helped his chances of making the final roster with an interception and 34-yard return late in the second quarter.
» Some fireworks on the Eagles' sideline, where Reid and defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins got into it after a Patriots touchdown drive in the second quarter. Defensive line coach Jim Washburn stepped in between the two, only to get his own tongue-lashing from Reid. Said linebacker DeMeco Ryans to ESPN: "(Reid) got a little too rowdy for preseason. It's a little too early for that, but we know the importance of it."
» For the second straight week, we were giddy over Jon Gruden's total disbelief that ESPN play-by-play man Mike Tirico has a life outside his job. After Tirico said he attended his 28th Bruce Springsteen show this past weekend, an incredulous Gruden replied, "I figured you'd be up there looking at media guides." Fun fact: The image of Mike Tirico reading through media guides on a Saturday night will always be funny.