Quick Take: Titans face tall task vs. mighty Bears

Why this game is intriguing: There are few storylines and even less buzz. But if you're interested in seeing one of the NFL's best runners (Chris Johnson) square off against the league's best run defense, this is your ticket. Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Hasselbeck will throw it, but he might not want to throw it too much against ball-hawking cornerbacks Tim Jennings and Charles Tillman. So expect plenty of Johnson, who has averaged 5.6 yards per rush over his last five games. If CJ2K truly is back, he'll need to bring it Sunday. As for the Chicago Bears, they must keep winning to maintain their division lead over the Packers.