Quick Take: Titans (6-4) at Bengals (3-7)

Key matchup

Titans quarterback Vince Young vs. Bengals secondary. Young totaled a career-high 305 passing yards against the Broncos' eighth-ranked pass defense. He was also the Titans' top rusher with 74 yards. Given Tennessee's lack of weapons on offense, Young will need to continue carrying the load against a Bengals pass defense that is ranked 28th. If he can do so, and eliminate turnovers, this would seem to be Tennessee's game to win.