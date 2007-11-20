Quick Take: Titans (6-4) at Bengals (3-7)

Published: Nov 20, 2007 at 06:45 PM

Last meeting
In 2005, the Bengals defeated the Titans 31-23 to start the season 5-1 for the first time since 1988. Cincinnati running back Rudi Johnson had a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Streaks
The Titans have won seven of the last nine games and lead the overall series 38-30-1.

Last week
The Titans lost to the Broncos 34-20 on Monday. Tennessee had 423 total net yards but turned the ball over three times and gave up four touchdowns of over 40 yards. The Bengals fell to the Cardinals 35-27 after quarterback Carson Palmer was intercepted four times.

At stake
The Titans are contenders in a tough AFC South and need to squelch a two-game losing skid if they want to remain in the playoff picture. The Bengals have dropped four of their last six games and might be playing for next year.

Key matchup
Titans quarterback Vince Young vs. Bengals secondary. Young totaled a career-high 305 passing yards against the Broncos' eighth-ranked pass defense. He was also the Titans' top rusher with 74 yards. Given Tennessee's lack of weapons on offense, Young will need to continue carrying the load against a Bengals pass defense that is ranked 28th. If he can do so, and eliminate turnovers, this would seem to be Tennessee's game to win.

Did you know?
Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck has four interceptions and is tied for third in the AFC. ... Titans kicker Rob Bironas has made 17 consecutive FGs and leads the NFL with 24 FGs and 90 total points. ... Bengals cornerback Leon Hall, the team's first-round pick, leads NFL rookies with four interceptions.

