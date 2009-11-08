Quick Take: Texans-Colts

Published: Nov 08, 2009 at 08:27 AM

It was over when ...

Texans K Kris Brown, who had already hit a 56-yard field goal earlier in the game, missed from 42 yards out as time expired. The errant kick allowed the Colts to avoid overtime and remain undefeated at 8-0.

Game ball

On a day when the Colts desperately needed him, Dallas Clark was at his best. The reliable tight end caught 14 passes for 119 yards and made tough receptions in traffic for first downs throughout the game.

Key Stat

Despite playing well at times, Houston was undone by its own mistakes. The Texans drew 13 flags for 103 yards and three of Indianapolis' four scoring drives were aided by penalties.

Noteworthy

The Colts are now 14-1 against the Texans. ... Peyton Manning had 40 pass attempts in the first half, but just two in the third quarter. His 25 first-quarter pass attempts are a league record (that stat wasn't recorded until 1991). ... Manning became the first quarterback to throw for 40,000 yards in a decade. ... Texans RB Steve Slaton was replaced by Ryan Moats in the starting lineup, but came in off the bench to score a touchdown.

