Quick Take: Texans-Colts

The Colts are now 14-1 against the Texans. ... Peyton Manning had 40 pass attempts in the first half, but just two in the third quarter. His 25 first-quarter pass attempts are a league record (that stat wasn't recorded until 1991). ... Manning became the first quarterback to throw for 40,000 yards in a decade. ... Texans RB Steve Slaton was replaced by Ryan Moats in the starting lineup, but came in off the bench to score a touchdown.