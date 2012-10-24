Why this game is intriguing: Both teams are staring up at the Houston Texans in the division, scraping and clawing for wild-card consideration. And both are coming off wins, seemingly trending upward in general. Right now, it's a game between two mediocre division foes. But if the Indianapolis Colts keep fostering the maturation of Andrew Luck, they could be more than that. Considering what they've overcome -- with head coach Chuck Pagano forced to leave the team and battle leukemia -- it's even more impressive. And for the Tennessee Titans, Chris Johnson suddenly is running like his old self, racking up 195 yards on the Buffalo Bills last week. Despite Jake Locker's continued recovery efforts, this team is on the way up with savvy veteran Matt Hasselbeck filling in under center.
Quick Take: Teams trending up meet in Music City
Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 08:50 AM
