Quick Take: Steelers lock up AFC North

Published: Dec 15, 2008 at 03:34 AM

It was over when ...
Ben Roethlisberger scrambled on third-and-goal and found Santonio Holmes in the end zone, barely, to put the Steelers up 13-9 with less than a minute left in the game. Joe Flacco was intercepted in the end zone on the Ravens' ensuing drive to give the Steelers the AFC North title.

Fan feedback

   Will the 
  Ravens earn a wild-card spot? Is this the best defense in 
  Steelers history? 
   **What are your thoughts?**

Game ball
In this defensive battle, QB Ben Roethlisberger made the difference for the Steelers. He went 7-for-11 on the 12-play, 92-yard winning drive and finished 22-of-40 for 246 yards.

Key stat
The Steelers began four drives pinned inside their own 10-yard line. Two drives ended in punts, one in a fumble and the final drive resulted in the first touchdown of the game.

Noteworthy
Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North and a first-round bye in the playoffs. ... The Ravens have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 32 games. ... Pittsburgh has yet to allow an opponent gain 300 yards of total offense this season. ... Mike Tomlin became the sixth coach to win a division in his first two seasons as a head coach.

