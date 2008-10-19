Quick Take: 'Skins withstand late Browns rally

Published: Oct 19, 2008 at 03:57 PM

It was over when ...
Browns K Phil Dawson's 54-yard field goal attempt sailed wide of the upright with 25 seconds remaining to seal the Redskins' 14-11 win. Cleveland missed a chance to give Dawson a shorter field goal try when Derek Anderson's third-down pass to a wide-open Braylon Edwards was slightly off the mark. Watch the final sequence of events.

Game ball
After two quiet games, Redskins WR Santana Moss got into the scoring column with a key 18-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The diminutive Moss was also a force in the running game by throwing several key blocks to spring RB Clinton Portis, who finished with 175 yards rushing. Portis was closing in on the game ball until his costly fourth-quarter fumble gave the Browns life.

Key stat
The teams combined for 11 punts in a scoreless first half as the defenses dominated for much of the afternoon. It was the first time the Redskins were held scoreless in the first half since Sept. 13, 1981.

Noteworthy
Jason Campbell is still the only starting QB in the NFL without an interception this season and the Redskins have gone an NFL-record 332 pass attempts without a pick going back to last year. ... This was Cleveland's first trip to Washington since 1991. ... Playing in his hometown, Cleveland WR Joshua Cribbs had his first career touchdown catch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions revealed their new alternate helmet on Wednesday, a blue-shelled piece of protective equipment featuring the club's classic logo used during the 1960s.

news

State of the 2023 Atlanta Falcons: Is Desmond Ridder ready to help lead a playoff push?

With a strong supporting cast and offensive-minded head coach, can Desmond Ridder help Atlanta get back to the playoffs? Adam Rank examines the state of the Falcons heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Date (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

news

Roquan Smith believes Ravens are 'in for something special' in 2023

Ravens LB Roquan Smith believes Baltimore is on its way to big things in 2023 after the team solidified its core players this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More