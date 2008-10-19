Quick Take: 'Skins withstand late Browns rally

It was over when ...
Browns K Phil Dawson's 54-yard field goal attempt sailed wide of the upright with 25 seconds remaining to seal the Redskins' 14-11 win. Cleveland missed a chance to give Dawson a shorter field goal try when Derek Anderson's third-down pass to a wide-open Braylon Edwards was slightly off the mark. Watch the final sequence of events.
Game ball
After two quiet games, Redskins WR Santana Moss got into the scoring column with a key 18-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The diminutive Moss was also a force in the running game by throwing several key blocks to spring RB Clinton Portis, who finished with 175 yards rushing. Portis was closing in on the game ball until his costly fourth-quarter fumble gave the Browns life.
Key stat
The teams combined for 11 punts in a scoreless first half as the defenses dominated for much of the afternoon. It was the first time the Redskins were held scoreless in the first half since Sept. 13, 1981.
Noteworthy
Jason Campbell is still the only starting QB in the NFL without an interception this season and the Redskins have gone an NFL-record 332 pass attempts without a pick going back to last year. ... This was Cleveland's first trip to Washington since 1991. ... Playing in his hometown, Cleveland WR Joshua Cribbs had his first career touchdown catch.