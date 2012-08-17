Quick Take: Skelton impressive in limited action

Published: Aug 17, 2012 at 06:30 PM

Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal has his takeaways from the game:

From Around the League:
» Lessons from Friday's preseason games

» After Kevin Kolb struggled, John Skelton went 3-for-3 with a touchdown pass. That's it. It's very telling Ken Whisenhunt then pulled Skelton. It's almost as if Whisenhunt didn't want Skelton to potentially ruin the narrative with a bad throw. We'd guess Skelton is named the starter this week.

» Raiders receiver Jacoby Ford left with an ankle injury. Darrius Heyward-Bey dropped a sure touchdown pass. Denarius Moore can't get healthy. The only Raiders wideout exceeding expectations: Undrafted revelation Rod Streater.

» It was great to see Cardinals running back Ryan Williams back in the lineup 364 days after tearing his patella tendon. He ran very hard, breaking tackles for 25 yards and a score on five carries.

