Quick Take: Seattle's QB situation far from settled

» Titans running back Chris Johnson skipped the 2011 preseason, and you could argue he is yet to show up this year. Johnson had 5 carries for 8 yards (including a long of 9 yards) and let a pair of screen passes slip through his hands.

» The Seahawks' quarterback situation is far from settled. Saturday night's starter Matt Flynn didn't throw the ball downfield, but made quick decisions as he completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 71 yards and an interception. He accomplished that while playing without targets Sidney Rice, Doug Baldwin and Kellen Winslow.

Not to be outdone, Russell Wilson took over in the second half and completed six consecutive passes at one point, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Edwards, and had a solid statistical night while playing with the second- and third-stringers.

» Seattle maximized Wilson's mobility, and accounted for his below-average height for a quarterback, by running a lot of play-action bootlegs and getting him out of the pocket and into space, where he can use his athleticism and improvisational skills. Wilson led the Seahawks with 59 rushing yards, and his 32-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes put an exclamation point on the win.

» Reports out of Titans camp were that Matt Hasselbeck was throwing more interceptions than 2011 first-round pick Jake Locker, a trend that continued on Saturday night. Locker helped himself in Tennessee's quarterback competition by engineering an 11-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Rob Bironas 32-yard field goal to cut into what had been a 10-point Seahawks lead. Surprisingly, Locker just played the one quarter in front of his hometown crowd.

» Seattle's secondary enters 2012 with very high expectations and made some loud statements in the first half. Pro Bowl cornerback Brandon Browner snared a tipped ball on Hasselbeck's first pass attempt, returning it for a 23-yard touchdown, Richard Sherman intercepted a Hasselbeck deep ball early in the second quarter, and Kam Chancellor showed Chris Johnson his "hit, lift and drive" technique on a short gain. If the front seven improves, this very well could be a top-five unit.

