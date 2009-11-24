Quick Take: Seahawks-Rams

Published: Nov 24, 2009 at 07:48 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: In Week 1, the Seahawks blanked the Rams, 28-0.
» Streaks: Seattle has won eight in a row and has a 12-10 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: A trip to Minnesota proved too difficult for Seattle as it lost 35-9. ... Despite hanging around in the fourth quarter, St. Louis was unable to come all the way back and lost to Arizona, 21-13.

Keep your eye on ...Who wants it more?: The Rams were embarrassed in their earlier loss to the Seahawks, but they have improved since Week 1. The Seahawks, meanwhile, want to make sure they do not let the Rams catch them in the division. This game may not have playoff implications, but pride will definitely be on the line.

The ascension of the young players: With the Rams and Seahawks both pretty much out of contention this year, the rest of the season will revolve around getting their young defensive cornerstones to continue developing. St. Louis will be relying on rookie LB James Laurinaitis and second-year DE Chris Long for years to come, while Seattle is counting on rookie LB Aaron Curry and second-year DE Lawrence Jackson to be building blocks for the future.

Matt Hasselbeck's solid output: In a game that will feature young players trying to find their way, Hasselbeck remains a very productive quarterback for the Seahawks. He roasted St. Louis in Week 1, and he will no doubt be looking to exploit the Rams' young defense again this week.

Did you know?

Matt Hasselbeck has beaten the Rams seven straight times in the regular season. ... Seattle's Justin Forsett has a rushing TD in two consecutive games. ... Chris Long has a sack in three straight games for the Rams. ... St. Louis' Steven Jackson has 1,000 yards rushing in five consecutive seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC a glorious mess as 2021 NFL season nears halfway point

The AFC playoff picture got even more muddled in Week 8 after Jets stunned the Bengals and the Pats upsetting the Chargers. Judy Battista examines the landscape of the conference as season nears the halfway point.
news

Jets' Robert Saleh on QB Mike White remaining starter after monster Week 8: 'Anything's possible'

Mike White's historic first start will be remembered for a long time in New York. If things continue to work out, Robert Saleh could have an intriguing decision on his hands at QB.
news

Dak Prescott inactive; Cooper Rush will start for Cowboys vs. Vikings

A calf injury will keep Dak Prescott out of the Cowboys' prime-time matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football" as he is inactive.
news

Carson Wentz: 'Beating myself up' over late-game INTs in overtime loss to Titans

Colts QB Carson Wentz laments the two late-game turnovers which aided a 34-31 overtime defeat to the Titans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW