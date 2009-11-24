Quick Take: Seahawks-Rams

In Brief
» Last meeting: In Week 1, the Seahawks blanked the Rams, 28-0.
» Streaks: Seattle has won eight in a row and has a 12-10 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: A trip to Minnesota proved too difficult for Seattle as it lost 35-9. ... Despite hanging around in the fourth quarter, St. Louis was unable to come all the way back and lost to Arizona, 21-13.
Keep your eye on ...
The ascension of the young players: With the Rams and Seahawks both pretty much out of contention this year, the rest of the season will revolve around getting their young defensive cornerstones to continue developing. St. Louis will be relying on rookie LB James Laurinaitis and second-year DE Chris Long for years to come, while Seattle is counting on rookie LB Aaron Curry and second-year DE Lawrence Jackson to be building blocks for the future.
Matt Hasselbeck's solid output: In a game that will feature young players trying to find their way, Hasselbeck remains a very productive quarterback for the Seahawks. He roasted St. Louis in Week 1, and he will no doubt be looking to exploit the Rams' young defense again this week.
Did you know?
Matt Hasselbeck has beaten the Rams seven straight times in the regular season. ... Seattle's Justin Forsett has a rushing TD in two consecutive games. ... Chris Long has a sack in three straight games for the Rams. ... St. Louis' Steven Jackson has 1,000 yards rushing in five consecutive seasons.