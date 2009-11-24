Quick Take: Seahawks-Rams

Keep your eye on ... Who wants it more?: The Rams were embarrassed in their earlier loss to the Seahawks, but they have improved since Week 1. The Seahawks, meanwhile, want to make sure they do not let the Rams catch them in the division. This game may not have playoff implications, but pride will definitely be on the line.

The ascension of the young players: With the Rams and Seahawks both pretty much out of contention this year, the rest of the season will revolve around getting their young defensive cornerstones to continue developing. St. Louis will be relying on rookie LB James Laurinaitis and second-year DE Chris Long for years to come, while Seattle is counting on rookie LB Aaron Curry and second-year DE Lawrence Jackson to be building blocks for the future.