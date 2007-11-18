Quick Take: Seahawks atone for playoff loss

It was over when ...

Seattle's Patrick Kerney stripped the ball from quarterback Rex Grossman and it was recovered by Darryl Tapp with 5:55 left in the game. Trailing 27-20, Chicago had been driving for the tying score and just crossed midfield before the fumble. Seattle converted the turnover into a field goal, giving the Seahawks a 10-point lead with 3:31 to play.