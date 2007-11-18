Quick Take: Seahawks atone for playoff loss

It was over when ...
Seattle's Patrick Kerney stripped the ball from quarterback Rex Grossman and it was recovered by Darryl Tapp with 5:55 left in the game. Trailing 27-20, Chicago had been driving for the tying score and just crossed midfield before the fumble. Seattle converted the turnover into a field goal, giving the Seahawks a 10-point lead with 3:31 to play.
Game balls
Seattle QB Matt Hasselbeck was outplayed by Grossman in a divisional playoff loss to Chicago last season, but he atoned for that here. Hasselbeck completed 30 of 44 passes for 337 yards and two TD passes. His favorite target was D.J. Hackett, who caught nine passes for 136 yards and a score.
Key stat
Bears running back Cedric Benson had 73 yards rushing in the first half, including a 43-yard TD run on the second play from scrimmage, but he was limited to 16 yards on six carries in the second half.
Noteworthy
Seattle RB Shaun Alexander was inactive for the second straight week. Maurice Morris started in his place and carried 18 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. ... Kerney had three of Seattle's five sacks of Grossman. ... Grossman completed 12 of 16 attempts in the first half, then completed 12 of 21 in the second half.