Quick Take: Seahawks (6-4) at Rams (2-8)

Key matchup:

Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck vs. Rams pass defense. The Rams defense has played well in the last two weeks, outside of surrendering 22 fourth-quarter, garbage-time points to the Saints in Week 10. The Rams still intercepted Drew Brees twice and intercepted two passes from Trent Dilfer last week. They will get plenty of opportunities against Hasselbeck, who has attempted 131 passes in the last three games. Receiver D.J. Hackett has been the main beneficiary, recording 25 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns over that stretch.