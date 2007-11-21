Quick Take: Seahawks (6-4) at Rams (2-8)

Published: Nov 21, 2007 at 09:54 AM

Last meeting
Matt Hasselbeck threw two touchdown passes to Will Heller and the defense notched three interceptions as the host Seahawks prevailed, 33-6, in Week 7.

Streaks
The Seahawks have won five consecutive games against St. Louis and the all-time series is tied, 9-9.

Last week
Hasselbeck threw two touchdowns and Patrick Kerney had a key strip of Rex Grossman late in the game to lead the Seahawks past the Bears, 30-23. ... Marc Bulger threw a touchdown pass to Torry Holt in the first quarter and the Rams rode their defense the rest of the way, as St. Louis beat the host 49ers, 13-9.

At stake
The Seahawks hold a one-game advantage over the surging Arizona Cardinals (5-5) in the NFC West. St. Louis would need a lot of help to get into the playoff race, but the Rams just need to worry about winning.

Key matchup:
Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck vs. Rams pass defense. The Rams defense has played well in the last two weeks, outside of surrendering 22 fourth-quarter, garbage-time points to the Saints in Week 10. The Rams still intercepted Drew Brees twice and intercepted two passes from Trent Dilfer last week. They will get plenty of opportunities against Hasselbeck, who has attempted 131 passes in the last three games. Receiver D.J. Hackett has been the main beneficiary, recording 25 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns over that stretch.

Did you know?
Linebacker Julian Peterson has 8½ sacks in his last eight games against the Rams. ... Isaac Bruce is second among NFL receivers with 919 receptions and 13,817 yards.

