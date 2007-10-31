Quick Take: Seahawks (4-3) at Browns (4-3)

Key matchup:

Browns secondary vs. Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. The Browns' confidence is high coming off two consecutive victories, but facing two winless teams helped mask Cleveland's defensive deficiencies. The Browns are ranked last in the league in total defense. They have just seven sacks on the season, so Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck should be able to stay in the pocket and go through his reads with relative ease. He should also aim to throw away from CB Leigh Bodden if possible. The corner is the bright spot for the Browns on defense. He has an interception in three of the past four games and is tied for tops in the AFC with four on the season.