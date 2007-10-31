Quick Take: Seahawks (4-3) at Browns (4-3)

Last meeting
In 2003, the Seahawks clobbered the Browns 34-7. Seattle QB Matt Hasselbeck passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores to WR Darrell Jackson.
Streaks
The Seahawks have won three of the last four matchups and dominate the overall series, 11-4.
Last week
The Seahawks, who are coming off a bye, broke out offensively against the Rams in Week 7 with a 33-6 victory. The Browns came back from 14 points down to beat the winless Rams 27-20 on the road. Derek Anderson threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
At stake
The Browns look to achieve their first three-game winning streak since 2001 and could find themselves in good position in the AFC North depending on the outcome of the Steelers-Ravens matchup on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks lead a weak NFC West and need momentum heading into a Monday night showdown with division foe San Francisco.
Key matchup:
Browns secondary vs. Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. The Browns' confidence is high coming off two consecutive victories, but facing two winless teams helped mask Cleveland's defensive deficiencies. The Browns are ranked last in the league in total defense. They have just seven sacks on the season, so Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck should be able to stay in the pocket and go through his reads with relative ease. He should also aim to throw away from CB Leigh Bodden if possible. The corner is the bright spot for the Browns on defense. He has an interception in three of the past four games and is tied for tops in the AFC with four on the season.