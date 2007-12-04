Quick Take: Saints (5-7) at Falcons (3-9)

Key matchup

Saints quarterback Drew Brees vs. the Falcons secondary. Atlanta has its share of shortcomings, but one phase of the game that the Falcons excel in is grabbing interceptions. The Falcons rank 10th in the NFL with 14 on the season and they have surrendered only 17 touchdown passes. Given their rash of defensive line injuries and 27th-ranked pass rush, the defensive backfield's accomplishments are all the more impressive. Brees, meanwhile, has shown a tendency at times to be careless with the football, having thrown 15 picks this year. If he makes some mistakes against the Falcons' opportunistic secondary, it could allow Atlanta to pull off the upset.