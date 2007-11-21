Quick Take: Saints (4-6) vs. Panthers (4-6)

Published: Nov 21, 2007 at 10:45 AM

Last meeting
The Panthers handed the Saints their fourth consecutive loss to open the season earlier this year. John Kasay hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to clinch Carolina's 16-13 win.

Streaks
New Orleans has dropped four straight to Carolina and now trails in the overall series, 14-11. Check out the full head-to-head matchup.

Last week
Both of these teams suffered dispiriting losses. The Saints dropped their second in a row, falling at Houston, 23-10. Carolina continued its nose dive with a fourth straight defeat, this one coming at the hands of Green Bay, 31-17.

At stake
Each franchise's season could be on the line in this game. With both squads standing at 4-6, any more lossses could result in too big a hole for either to climb out of this year.

Key matchup
Saints kicker Olindo Mare vs. Panthers kicker John Kasay. The first game between these two teams was so evenly matched that it came down to the kickers and there is no reason to think this tilt won't be just as tightly contested. In that earlier matchup, Kasay connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including the 52-yard game-winner. On the other hand, Mare cost his team dearly by making only two of his four field-goal attempts. His 20-yard effort was blocked in the fourth quarter and that momentum shift provided the impetus for Carolina's late rally from seven points down. If the Saints are to win the rematch, Mare will likely have to convert on more than his season average of 50 percent on field goals.

Did you know?
When DeShaun Foster rushes for 70 or more yards in a game, the Panthers are 16-1.

