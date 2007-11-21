Quick Take: Saints (4-6) vs. Panthers (4-6)

Key matchup

Saints kicker Olindo Mare vs. Panthers kicker John Kasay. The first game between these two teams was so evenly matched that it came down to the kickers and there is no reason to think this tilt won't be just as tightly contested. In that earlier matchup, Kasay connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including the 52-yard game-winner. On the other hand, Mare cost his team dearly by making only two of his four field-goal attempts. His 20-yard effort was blocked in the fourth quarter and that momentum shift provided the impetus for Carolina's late rally from seven points down. If the Saints are to win the rematch, Mare will likely have to convert on more than his season average of 50 percent on field goals.