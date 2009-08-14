Quick Take: Rosenfels sparks Vikings to win

Published: Aug 14, 2009 at 03:19 PM

What we learned ...

Rosenfels won Round 1:Vikings QBs Sage Rosenfels and Tarvaris Jackson are in the midst of one of the most closely watched position battles of training camp, but Rosenfels looked superior Friday. He found his rhythm early and finished 10-of-13 passing for 91 yards while leading Minnesota on its only touchdown drive. Jackson, on the other hand, went three-and out on his initial drive and finished 7-of-15 passing for 39 yards.

Re-airing on NFL Network:
Minnesota Vikings at

Indianapolis Colts,

Saturday, 1 a.m. ET

(Tape delayed)

» NFL Network preseason schedule

Donald Brown will be a big part of Indy's offense: The Colts went to Brown on five consecutive plays on their second drive of the second quarter, and the rookie running back didn't disappoint. Brown, a first-round draft pick, showed some speed on a 38-yard run and finished with 58 yards on five carries.

The Colts' punter has a strong leg: Rookie Pat McAfee is the only punter on Indianapolis' roster, and he showed why with a nice display against Minnesota. McAfee averaged 60 yards over his first three punts and finished with a 50-yard average on seven kicks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the contract dispute between Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Plus, ranking the NFL's top five lockdown corners, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury could do for the Browns and why Tua Tagovailoa's rough practice isn't a big deal.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Op-Ed: Juneteenth -- Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum is still learning

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum writes an Op-Ed reflecting on Juneteenth and the day's history in his hometown of Mexia, Texas.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW