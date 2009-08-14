Quick Take: Rosenfels sparks Vikings to win

What we learned ...
Rosenfels won Round 1:Vikings QBs Sage Rosenfels and Tarvaris Jackson are in the midst of one of the most closely watched position battles of training camp, but Rosenfels looked superior Friday. He found his rhythm early and finished 10-of-13 passing for 91 yards while leading Minnesota on its only touchdown drive. Jackson, on the other hand, went three-and out on his initial drive and finished 7-of-15 passing for 39 yards.
Donald Brown will be a big part of Indy's offense: The Colts went to Brown on five consecutive plays on their second drive of the second quarter, and the rookie running back didn't disappoint. Brown, a first-round draft pick, showed some speed on a 38-yard run and finished with 58 yards on five carries.
The Colts' punter has a strong leg: Rookie Pat McAfee is the only punter on Indianapolis' roster, and he showed why with a nice display against Minnesota. McAfee averaged 60 yards over his first three punts and finished with a 50-yard average on seven kicks.