Quick Take: Redskins (4-3) at Jets (1-7)

Key matchup

Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles vs. Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs. One of the few bright spots for the Jets this season has been the play of Coles. On an offense with inconsistent quarterback play, a tepid running game and a shaky offensive line, Coles has stood out with his impressive productivity. He ranks ninth in the AFC with 42 receptions and ranks fourth in the AFC with six touchdowns. He also has added motivation going against Washington after his acrimonious departure from the nation's capital following the 2004 season. The task of covering him falls to Springs. While the Redskins have mostly played zone defense this season, they may opt to blitz more against the inexperienced Clemens and that would place Springs in one-on-one coverage against Coles. Following last Sunday's season-ending knee injury to Carlos Rogers and the lingering hamstring ailment afflicting Fred Smoot, Springs is suddenly the only healthy veteran corner on the roster. If he can contain the Jets' biggest threat, the Redskins' chances of winning infinitely increase.