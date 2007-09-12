Quick Take: Redskins (1-0) at Eagles (0-1)

Series leader:Redskins, 74-64-5
Streaks: The Eagles have won the last two games.
On TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (Mike Tirico, Ron Jaworski, and Tony Kornheiser)

Remember the last time? December 10, 2006: Eagles 21, Redskins 19. Eagles QB Jeff Garcia tossed two touchodwns and S Michael Lewis had an 84-yard interception return for a TD.

Inside the game:
Redskins: Coach Joe Gibbs seeks his 20th career victory against the Eagles. ... QB Jason Campbell aims for third consecutive start with more than 220 passing yards. ... RB Clinton Portis has five rushing touchdowns in the past four meetings. ... RB Ladell Betts rushed for a career-high 171 yards in the last game against Philadelphia. ... WR Santana Moss has 12 receptions for 351 yards and a pair of touchodwns in four starts on Monday Night Football. ... WR/PR Antwaan Randle El had a career-best 162 yards on five receptions last week, and has 19 career touchdowns. ... K Shaun Suisham converted all three field goals last week, including the game-winner in overtime.

Eagles:Andy Reid and the Eagles are 34-20 in division games since 1999, including an 11-5 mark against the Redskins. ... QB Donovan McNabb is 9-4 with 2,616 passing yards and 21 touchdowns agasint the Redskins. McNabb is 4-1 against the Redskins in the last five meetings. McNabb has tossed 11 TDs and only three INTs during that stretch. ... RB Brian Westbrook had 276 yards from scrimmage in Week 1. Westbrook had a team-high six receptions in Week 1 and now has reception in 48 consecutive games, the longest current streak among active running backs. ... WR Reggie Brown had a career-high two touchdowns against Washington on Jan. 1, 2006. ... CB Sheldon Brown had a 70-yard INT TD in the team's last meeting in Philadelphia, and Brown had an INT against Green Bay. ... DE Jevon Kearse has a sack in two of the past three meetings.

