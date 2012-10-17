Quick Take: RBs to take center stage in Oakland

Why this game is intriguing: The hope of a quick turnaround for these transitioning teams has dissipated. The Jacksonville Jaguars' 32nd-ranked offense has led to questions about Blaine Gabbert's upside. Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders seemed to make positive strides in a three-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Moral victories? Take what you can get. The actual winner of this one receives a boost in the standings, but how much will it mean in the long run?