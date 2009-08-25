Quick Take: Ravens at Panthers

Published: Aug 25, 2009 at 12:44 PM

Keep your eye on ...

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)Re-air on NFL Network:
Baltimore Ravens at

Carolina Panthers,

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

» NFL Network preseason schedule

Ray Rice making his case: The Ravens' second-year running back out of Rutgers has been magnificent throughout training camp and the preseason. Though veteran Willis McGahee has also earned high marks in practice, Rice is clearly trying to show the coaching staff he can be more of a featured runner and less of a committee member.

Carolina's man in the middle: With Jon Beason leaving the Panthers' last game with a left knee injury, it thrust second-year MLB Dan Connor into the spotlight. The extent of Beason's injury is unknown, but regardless, the team will be looking closely at how Connor plays and if he is capable of filling in should Beason be out for an extended period.

