Quick Take: Ravens (2-0) at Steelers (2-1)

Published: Sep 23, 2008 at 11:51 AM

Last meeting
In Week 17 last year, the Ravens defeated the Steelers 27-21 as Baltimore scored on its first three possessions to build a 17-0 lead.

Streaks
The Ravens have beaten the Steelers four out of the last five times, but Pittsburgh leads the overall series, 14-10.

Last week
The Ravens rode a big third quarter to a 28-10 win over Cleveland... The Steelers' pass protection faltered but the defense held in an ugly 15-6 loss to the Eagles.

Keep your eye on ...
Joe Flacco's sense of history: Flacco aims to join Bengals QB Greg Cook (1969) as the only two rookie QBs in the Super Bowl era to start a season 3-0. In his first game on the road, Flacco faces the defending division champs on Monday Night Football, against a defense that has given up just 12.7 points per game.

Steelers' offensive line: The Eagles brought down Ben Roethlisberger eight times last week. When he wasn't being sacked, Big Ben was hurried and scrambling for yardage. The line's job gets even tougher this week as it will be tasked with holding back the league's best pass rush.

Rashard Mendenhall, for starters: Willie Parker sprained his knee in last week's contest, so Mendenhall will make his first NFL start. The first-round pick out of Illinois fumbled three times during the preseason and has only 10 carries in the first three games.

Did you know?
Baltimore TE Todd Heap needs 67 receiving yards to surpass 4,000 for his career. ... Dating to 1992, the Steelers have won 13 consecutive home games on Monday nights (longest all-time home win streak on MNF). ... CB Chris McAlister recorded his 25th career interception last week and aims for his third game in row with a pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

After spending the 2020 season behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston confidently and efficiently led the Saints to a promising season-opening victory against the Packers, a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick has matured in all the right ways.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 13

The Lions have lost starting CB Jeff Okudah for the season. Plus, news and notes on injuries and transactions from Monday of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

49ers' Nick Bosa believes Lions OT Penei Sewell is 'going to be good'

After spending the offseason transitioning to right tackle. Lions rookie Penei Sewell didn't have much time to switch back to the left side where he played at Oregon. It took 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa to believe Sewell is better suited at LT.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'in complete control' in blowout win over Falcons

Quarterback concerns no more: Jalen Hurts has established himself as QB1 in Philadelphia.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW