Quick Take: Ravens (2-0) at Steelers (2-1)

Last meeting
In Week 17 last year, the Ravens defeated the Steelers 27-21 as Baltimore scored on its first three possessions to build a 17-0 lead.
Last week
The Ravens rode a big third quarter to a 28-10 win over Cleveland... The Steelers' pass protection faltered but the defense held in an ugly 15-6 loss to the Eagles.
Keep your eye on ...
Joe Flacco's sense of history: Flacco aims to join Bengals QB Greg Cook (1969) as the only two rookie QBs in the Super Bowl era to start a season 3-0. In his first game on the road, Flacco faces the defending division champs on Monday Night Football, against a defense that has given up just 12.7 points per game.
Steelers' offensive line: The Eagles brought down Ben Roethlisberger eight times last week. When he wasn't being sacked, Big Ben was hurried and scrambling for yardage. The line's job gets even tougher this week as it will be tasked with holding back the league's best pass rush.
Rashard Mendenhall, for starters: Willie Parker sprained his knee in last week's contest, so Mendenhall will make his first NFL start. The first-round pick out of Illinois fumbled three times during the preseason and has only 10 carries in the first three games.
Did you know?
Baltimore TE Todd Heap needs 67 receiving yards to surpass 4,000 for his career. ... Dating to 1992, the Steelers have won 13 consecutive home games on Monday nights (longest all-time home win streak on MNF). ... CB Chris McAlister recorded his 25th career interception last week and aims for his third game in row with a pick.