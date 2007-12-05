Quick Take: Rams (3-9) at Bengals (4-8)

Key matchup

Bengals defense vs. Rams starting quarterback. St. Louis isn't sure who'll be behind center on Sunday. Marc Bulger and Frerotte are banged up, and if neither are cleared to play, it'll be Brock Berlin. The Rams are hoping to avoid that scenario. The Bengals' 29th-ranked defense has only taken down opposing quarterbacks 18 times all season. If Frerotte gets the start, he'll rely on the Rams' top two receivers, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, to chew up big yardage on the Bengals secondary, where rookie CB Leon Hall leads the team with four INTs on the year.