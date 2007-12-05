Quick Take: Rams (3-9) at Bengals (4-8)

Last meeting
The Rams defeated the Bengals 27-10 four seasons ago. RB Marshall Faulk helped the Rams improve to 12-3 by totaling 154 scrimmage yards (121 rushing, 33 receiving) and three TDs.
Last week
The Rams pulled out their first home win this season, defeating the Falcons 28-16. In the first half, QB Gus Frerotte threw three touchdown passes, but in the second half the team survived a Falcons rally led by third-stringer Chris Redman. ... After scoring on their first series of the game, the Bengals never got anything going offensively in a 24-10 loss to the Steelers. Cincinnati was also plagued by penalties.
At stake
Neither the Rams nor the Bengals have been eliminated from the playoffs, but their chances are slim, closing in on none. The Rams are in the NFC West cellar and look for their fourth win of the year. The Bengals, who face San Francisco on NFL Network next Saturday, will be using the rest of the season to evaluate personnel for next season.
Key matchup
Bengals defense vs. Rams starting quarterback. St. Louis isn't sure who'll be behind center on Sunday. Marc Bulger and Frerotte are banged up, and if neither are cleared to play, it'll be Brock Berlin. The Rams are hoping to avoid that scenario. The Bengals' 29th-ranked defense has only taken down opposing quarterbacks 18 times all season. If Frerotte gets the start, he'll rely on the Rams' top two receivers, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, to chew up big yardage on the Bengals secondary, where rookie CB Leon Hall leads the team with four INTs on the year.
Did you know?
WR Chad Johnson ranks third in AFC and fourth in the NFL with 1,127 receiving yards. ... LB Will Witherspoon aims for his sixth sraight game with a sack.