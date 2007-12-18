Quick Take: Raiders (4-10) at Jaguars (10-4)

Last meeting
Ernest Wilford made a one-handed, 46-yard touchdown reception to set up Greg Jones' 1-yard touchdown plunge that lifted the Jaguars to a 13-6 win over the host Raiders in Week 17 of the 2004 season.
Last week
The Raiders held Peyton Manning in check for most of the game but ultimately fell to the Colts 21-14 at Oakland. David Garrard tossed three touchdown passes and Fred Taylor rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguarsdefeated the Steelers 29-22 at a snow-covered Heinz Field.
At stake
The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Jaguars currently hold the No. 5 seed in the AFC and need a win to keep pace with the Steelers, Browns. Click here for the complete playoff picture.
Key matchup
Raiders rush defense vs. Jaguars RB Fred Taylor. The Raiders have had trouble slowing the run, allowing 143.8 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL. The Jaguars, conversely, are second in the NFL in rushing, averaging close to 150 yards per game on the ground. The Raiders limited the Colts and Pro Bowl running back Joseph Addai to 58 yards rushing last week. Taylor has topped 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive year despite surrendering some touches to Maurice Jones-Drew. Taylor, who has run for over 10,000 yards in his career, has rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games. Expect the Jaguars to try to establish the run behind Taylor before allowing Garrard to wing it deep.