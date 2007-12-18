Quick Take: Raiders (4-10) at Jaguars (10-4)

Key matchup

Raiders rush defense vs. Jaguars RB Fred Taylor. The Raiders have had trouble slowing the run, allowing 143.8 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL. The Jaguars, conversely, are second in the NFL in rushing, averaging close to 150 yards per game on the ground. The Raiders limited the Colts and Pro Bowl running back Joseph Addai to 58 yards rushing last week. Taylor has topped 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive year despite surrendering some touches to Maurice Jones-Drew. Taylor, who has run for over 10,000 yards in his career, has rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games. Expect the Jaguars to try to establish the run behind Taylor before allowing Garrard to wing it deep.