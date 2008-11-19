Quick Take: Patriots (6-4) at Dolphins (6-4)

Published: Nov 19, 2008 at 01:22 PM

Last meeting
Ronnie Brown scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing), accounting for 113 of Miami's 216 rushing yards in a 38-13 win at Gillette Stadium.

Streaks
The Patriots have won three of the last five meetings with the Dolphins, but Miami leads the overall series, 49-37.

Last week
Miami won their fourth game in a row, a 17-15 win at home over the Raiders. ... The Patriots rallied back from a 24-6 deficit against the visiting Jets, but ultimately lost, 34-31, in overtime.

Keep your eye on ...
The AFC East race: The stakes may not seem as high as their tussle with the Jets for control of the AFC East last week, but the Patriots cannot afford to get swept by Miami. A Dolphins win on Sunday would give Miami sole possession of second place as well as the head-to-head tie breaker.

The Wildcat: The Dolphins caught the Patriots off guard in Week 3, unveiling their Wildcat, single-wing offense on six different plays -- three of which contributed to Ronnie Brown's five scores. Bill Belichick will be ready for it this time, but knows that Miami likes to add new wrinkles to the Wildcat every week.

Cassel's comfort in the pocket: A lot has been made of Matt Cassel's 400 yards passing against the Jets last week, but lost in all the hype is the fact that Cassel struggled with the deep ball, including a long throw to a wide open Randy Moss that would have given New England a lead in the fourth quarter. Cassel's overall improvement can't be ignored -- he's using his legs inside and outside of the pocket to make plays -- but he's yet to prove that he can make the big throws downfield.

Did you know?
Wes Welker aims for his third consecutive game with at least 100 receiving yards. ... Patriots rookie LB Jerod Mayo posted a career-high 20 tackles last week and leads the team with 94 tackles. ... Miami is aiming for its fifth consecutive win for the first time since December of 2005.

» Discuss: Can Dolphins make it a season sweep?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The truth about Trevon Diggs: Sorting out Cowboys CB's 'boom or bust' season

Trevon Diggs has lit the NFL on fire with a blistering interception rate -- but the Cowboys corner has also struggled with consistency. Nick Shook delves into the tape and Pro Football Focus figures to pin down the truth about an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Will the Steelers knock off the Browns? Can the Lions record their first win?

Will the Steelers knock off the Browns in Cleveland? Can the Lions finally log their first win of the season? Marc Sessler makes the case for six underdogs in Week 8.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW