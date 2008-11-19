Quick Take: Patriots (6-4) at Dolphins (6-4)

Cassel's comfort in the pocket: A lot has been made of Matt Cassel's 400 yards passing against the Jets last week, but lost in all the hype is the fact that Cassel struggled with the deep ball, including a long throw to a wide open Randy Moss that would have given New England a lead in the fourth quarter. Cassel's overall improvement can't be ignored -- he's using his legs inside and outside of the pocket to make plays -- but he's yet to prove that he can make the big throws downfield.