Quick Take: Panthers run all over Buccaneers

It was over when ...
With just over two minutes remaining, DeAngelo Williams broke free once again from the Buccaneers defense and scored a 36-yard touchdown. The TD put Carolina ahead 38-23 and ended the competitive portion of the contest.

Game ball
Williams and backfield partner Jonathan Stewart dominated what was the ninth-ranked Tampa Bay rush defense. The Panthers felt no need to even disguise their desire to run, lining up in power formations as Williams and Stewart simply plowed through an overmatched Bucs defense.

Key stat
The Panthers scored a touchdown on five of their final seven possessions, not counting their final drive when they kneeled down twice. The Bucs hung around for a while, but ultimately were unable to keep up with Carolina's torrid scoring pace.

Noteworthy
Antonio Bryant had a career-high 200 receiving yards for the Buccaneers on nine catches. ... Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber had his third interception in the past three games. ... Williams and Stewart both rushed for 100 yards for the second time this season. ... Julius Peppers had 1.5 sacks to give him a career-high 12.5 on the season.

