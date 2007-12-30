Quick Take: Palmer leads Bengals over 'Fins

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 07:51 AM

It was over when...
With Bill Parcells, the Dolphins' new executive vice president of football operations, on hand, rookie QB John Beck fumbled his first snap. The ball was recovered by Bengals DB Nedu Ndukwe, who ran it 54 yards into the end zone to give Cincinnati at 28-10 third-quarter lead. Beck had replaced injured starter Cleo Lemon.

Game balls
Bengals QB Carson Palmer went 23-of-32 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. WR Chad Johnson was the biggest benificiary, catching four passes for a team-high 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Key stat
Miami entered the game ranked fourth in the league in pass defense, allowing an average of 180.2 yards per game. The Dolphins surpassed their average by 136 yards.

Noteworthy
Lemon left the game with a hip injury in the third quarter. Beck finished the game 14-of-21 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He added a 2-yard touchdown run on a QB sneak. ... With eight receptions, Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh tied Patriots WR Wes Welker for the league lead in recpetions (112).

