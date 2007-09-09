Quick Take: Packers boot Eagles, 16-13

It was over when ...
Packers rookie kicker Mason Crosby hit a 42-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the game. The Eagles' second muffed punt of the game gave Green Bay the ball at the 31-yard line and they moved it 6 yards to set up the game-winning kick.
Game balls
Crosby was superb in his first regular-season NFL game, hitting all three of his field goals, including a 53-yarder to go along with his game-winner. For the Eagles, defensive end Trent Cole delivered a standout performance with five tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Key stat
Philadelphia was only 6-of-18 on third down conversion attempts, costing them any chance of finishing their drives with scores.
Noteworthy
Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was only 15-of-33 in his first regular-season action since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 last year. ... Philadelphia cornerback Lito Sheppard left the game with a knee sprain in the second quarter and did not return.