Quick Take: Lions (0-9) at Panthers (7-2)

Keep your eye on ...

Delhomme's confidence: The Panthers quarterback is coming off the worst game of his career as a starter. He threw for a career-low 72 yards and the four interceptions represented a career high. Another effort like that could give the Lions hope and make them believe they can win their first game. But another performance like that isn't likely against a Lions defense that is ranked 29th against the pass and has given up the third-most passing touchdowns in the league (15).