Quick Take: Lions (0-9) at Panthers (7-2)

Last meeting
Making his first start in three years, Chris Weinke threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to WR Ricky Proehl with 32 seconds left, giving Carolina a 21-20 win in 2005.
Streaks
After losing the first matchup, the Panthers have won three in a row to claim a 3-1 overall series lead. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
The Panthers used a strong defensive effort to overcome QB Jake Delhomme's four interceptions and beat Oakland, 17-6. ... The Lions were trounced at home by the Jaguars, 38-14, to fall to 0-9 on the year.
Keep your eye on ...
Delhomme's confidence: The Panthers quarterback is coming off the worst game of his career as a starter. He threw for a career-low 72 yards and the four interceptions represented a career high. Another effort like that could give the Lions hope and make them believe they can win their first game. But another performance like that isn't likely against a Lions defense that is ranked 29th against the pass and has given up the third-most passing touchdowns in the league (15).
Culpepper's playing time: Aside from an interception on his second throw, Daunte Culpepper played relatively well in his Lions debut, considering he had only three days to prepare for it. He split some snaps with Drew Stanton before finally giving way for good to Stanton in the fourth quarter. Culpepper will make his second start on Sunday, but whether Detroit goes back to a quarterback rotation remains to be seen. Either way, both quarterbacks should look more comfortable.
Mounting pressure on Marinelli: Desperation is growing for the league's only winless team. Coach Rod Marinelli has stayed calm for the most part, but he does not want to become the first head coach to go 0-16 in a season. "My shovel is sharp and my pick is sharp and my will is outstanding," he said on Monday, comparing the Lions' situation to digging out of a dark tunnel.
Did you know?
Detroit's Jason Hanson has made all five of his field goals from beyond 50 yards this season. ... The Panthers would move to 8-2 with a win. The last time they were 8-2 they advanced to Super Bowl XXXVIII. ... When RB DeAngelo Williams has at least 80 rushing yards, Carolina is 9-0.