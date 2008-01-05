Quick Take: Late FG lifts Jags over Steelers

Published: Jan 05, 2008 at 02:57 PM

It was over when...
On fourth-and-two from the Pittsburgh 42, Jaguars QB David Garrard ran up the middle and made a defender miss to gain 32 yards and set the Jaguars up for the win. Four plays later, kicker Josh Scobee kicked a chip shot 25-yarder to give Jacksonville the lead with 37 seconds remaining.

Game balls
Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew recorded 168 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in his first-ever playoff appearance. On Jacksonville's first possession, Jones-Drew returned the kickoff 96 yards to the Pittsburgh 1-yard line, setting up Fred Taylor's touchdown plunge on the following play. In the second quarter he turned a 43-yard catch-and-run from QB David Garrard into his first touchdown. Later, in the third quarter, Jones-Drew ran it in from ten yards out for his second score. ... On defense, Jaguars DB Rashean Mathis intercepted Ben Roethlisberger on consecutive Steelers drives, returning the first 63 yards for a touchdown.

Key stat
The Jaguars defensive line overpowered Pittsburgh's front five, sacking Roethlisberger six times and helping to contain the Steelers to 43 rushing yards.

Noteworthy
Having beaten Pittsburgh 29-22 at Heinz Field in Week 15, Jacksonville became the first team in NFL history to defeat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in the same season. ... Roethlisberger's three interceptions were the most he's thrown this season. ... Roethlisberger's last playoff game was Pittsburgh's 21-10 victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XL. Roethlisberger threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in that game, giving him two touchdowns and five interceptions in his last two playoff appearances. ... The last time Garrard threw two interceptions in a game was when he threw three against the Titans on Dec. 17, 2006. Garrard had three interceptions in 325 attempts this season.

