Quick Take: Late FG lifts Jags over Steelers

Noteworthy

Having beaten Pittsburgh 29-22 at Heinz Field in Week 15, Jacksonville became the first team in NFL history to defeat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in the same season. ... Roethlisberger's three interceptions were the most he's thrown this season. ... Roethlisberger's last playoff game was Pittsburgh's 21-10 victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XL. Roethlisberger threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in that game, giving him two touchdowns and five interceptions in his last two playoff appearances. ... The last time Garrard threw two interceptions in a game was when he threw three against the Titans on Dec. 17, 2006. Garrard had three interceptions in 325 attempts this season.