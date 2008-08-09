Quick Take: Johnson off to blazing start

Published: Aug 09, 2008 at 04:16 PM

What we learned ...

Chris Johnson is fast: The Titans' first-round pick out of East Carolina was the fastest man at the NFL Combine earlier this year. Johnson showed that speed on a 66-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Another running back in the mix: Quinton Ganter also made a bid to make the Titans' roster by rushing for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 45-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Marc Bulger still rusty: The St. Louis quarterback had an injury-riddled and forgettable 2007 playing behind a battered offensive line. Bulger got off to a shaky start by completing just 3-of-9 passes and throwing an interception that was returned by Keith Bullock for a touchdown.

