Quick Take: Jaguars at Redskins

Keep your eye on ...
Jaguars QB Cleo Lemon: Lemon is the favorite to win the Jaguars' backup quarterback spot, but has yet to throw a touchdown this preseason. Look for starter David Garrard to see minimal time and for coach Jack Del Rio to give plenty of minutes to Lemon and his competition, Todd Bouman.
Jaguars DE Reggie Hayward: Playing for the first time this preseason, the defensive end made an instant impact against Tampa Bay, forcing an Earnest Graham fumble on the Buccaneers' third play from scrimmage. Hayward missed Jacksonville's first two preseason games while recovering from a hamstring injury, so the veteran may see some added minutes against Washington on Thursday.
Jason Campbell: Normally, coaches play their starting quarterbacks very little, if at all, in the final preseason game. Jim Zorn may go a different direction, however, and play Campbell for at least a couple of series as the team tries to rebound from a woeful offensive performance in Week 3 of the preseason.
Redskins rookie WR Devin Thomas: The second-round choice missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury and has yet to fully acclimate to the team's West Coast offense. This game could be his last opportunity to do so for a while, as the Redskins appear to be going with James Thrash as the slot receiver behind starters Santana Moss and Antwaan Randle El.