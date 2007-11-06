Quick take: Jaguars (5-3) at Titans (6-2)

Key matchup

Titans RB LenDale White vs. Jaguars DT Rob Meier. With DT Marcus Stroud suspended for four games, Jacksonville will be hard-pressed to stop a multi-pronged Titans running attack that saw White reach the century mark for the third straight week last Sunday. Meier, who has started 26 games in eight seasons with the Jaguars, will step in to fill the void left by Stroud, a three-time Pro Bowl player.