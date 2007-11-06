Quick take: Jaguars (5-3) at Titans (6-2)

Last meeting
In the 2007 season opener, Titans RB Chris Brown rushed for 175 yards and QB Vince Young scored the game's decisive touchdown on a 2-yard run as Tennessee won 13-10.
Last week
The Jaguars gave up 445 passing yards and three touchdowns to Drew Brees in a 41-24 loss to New Orleans. DT Albert Haynesworth had three sacks as Tennessee beat Carolina, 20-7, holding the Panthers to 191 total yards.
Key matchup
Titans RB LenDale White vs. Jaguars DT Rob Meier. With DT Marcus Stroud suspended for four games, Jacksonville will be hard-pressed to stop a multi-pronged Titans running attack that saw White reach the century mark for the third straight week last Sunday. Meier, who has started 26 games in eight seasons with the Jaguars, will step in to fill the void left by Stroud, a three-time Pro Bowl player.
Did you know?
The Titans' defense now ranks 2nd overall. Over the past two weeks, it has allowed an average of just 213 total yards per game, while sacking the opposing quarterback 12 times and forcing four turnovers.