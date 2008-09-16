Quick Take: Jaguars (0-2) at Colts (1-1)

Did you know?

Garrard posted a 106.2 passer rating (32-of-41 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and one interception) in two games vs. Indianapolis last season. ... Taylor has averaged 98.4 rushing yards per game against the Colts since 2003. ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with 100-plus receiving yards against the Jaguars and has averaged 133 receiving yards in his last three games vs. Jacksonville (including the postseason). ... DE Dwight Freeney is looking for his third consecutive game with a sack.