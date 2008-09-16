Quick Take: Jaguars (0-2) at Colts (1-1)

Last meeting
Peyton Manning threw a season-high four touchdown passes -- two to tight end Dallas Clark -- as the Colts beat the Jaguars, 28-25, at home in Week 13 to sweep the 2007 season series.
Last week
The Colts rallied from a 15-point deficit, using a 47-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to beat the Vikings, 18-15, in Minnesota. ... David Garrard threw his third interception in two games, helping the Bills top the Jaguars, 20-16.
Keep your eye on ...
Anthony Gonzalez's maturation: Gonzalez posted career-highs in yards (137) and receptions (9) vs. Minnesota, sparking the Colts with a timely lateral to Reggie Wayne that brought Indianapolis to the Vikings' 1. With Dallas Clark sidelined by a knee injury and potentially missing this Sunday's game, Gonzalez will continue to play a bigger part for the Colts.
Indy's makeshift O-line: Already without Center Jeff Saturday (knee) and guard Ryan Lilja (knee), the Colts lost left tackle Tony Ugoh to injury last Sunday. That leaves right tackle Ryan Diem as the only healthy starter from last season. Manning (still recovering from a knee ailment of his own) and Joseph Addai (1.3 yards per carry last week) will need someone up front to step up against a dangerous Jaguars defensive front.
Jacksonville's injured O-line: The Jaguars have injury problems of their own on the offensive line. Starting guards Maurice Williams and Vince Manuwai are lost for the season and center Brad Meester is not expected to return from a biceps injury until at least Week 4. The ripple effect is being felt throughout the Jaguars offense. Through two games, Garrard has thrown three interceptions -- matching his total from 12 games last season -- and running backs Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew have combined for just 97 rushing yards.
Did you know?
Garrard posted a 106.2 passer rating (32-of-41 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and one interception) in two games vs. Indianapolis last season. ... Taylor has averaged 98.4 rushing yards per game against the Colts since 2003. ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with 100-plus receiving yards against the Jaguars and has averaged 133 receiving yards in his last three games vs. Jacksonville (including the postseason). ... DE Dwight Freeney is looking for his third consecutive game with a sack.