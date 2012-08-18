Quick Take: Giants bring out worst in Jets offense

» We're not sure what was worse for the Jets: Their pass blocking or run blocking. Wayne Hunter gave up four sacks in one half and became a worldwide trending topic. Rex Ryan was even more disappointed the team repeatedly got stuffed in short-yardage situations. There's so little to like about this offense.
» Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw left the game and but an X-ray on his hand was negative. Impressive rookie cornerback Jayron Hosley had a boot on his right foot after the game. The Giants can't afford to lose another cornerback, and they don't seem to trust rookie running back David Wilson in pass protection.
» Marc Sessler took a big picture look at Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow. To boil it down: The two are only part of the Jets' problem, and Tebow prevented any cries of a quarterback controversy with some embarrassing throws and slow decision-making.