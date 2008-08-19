Quick Take: Giants at Jets

Published: Aug 19, 2008 at 12:11 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Giants TE Kevin Boss: Replacing a Pro Bowl performer is never easy, and Boss is in the process of doing that since the trade of Jeremy Shockey. In two preseason games, he has caught two passes for 20 yards and is still working on improving his blocking.

Rookie safety Kenny Phillips: Throughout training camp and the first two preseason games, Phillips has been one of the Giants' most impressive players. He will face starting competition for a longer period of time in the third preseason game, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.

The other Brett: With all the attention on Brett Favre's arrival, it's been easy to overlook strong-armed first-year QB Brett Ratliff. He leads all QBs in preseason passing yards (400) and has two touchdowns and a 69.2 completion percentage. Eric Mangini may decide to keep four quarterbacks: Favre, Kellen Clemens, Ratliff and rookie Erik Ainge.

Jets' tight ends: Favre likes to check down to his tight ends, so rookie Dustin Keller (two receptions, 26 yards, one TD vs. Washington) and Chris Baker will likely continue to see passes. Favre's former Packers teammate Bubba Franks is in the mix as well.

