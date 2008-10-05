Quick Take: Final drive keeps Titans unbeaten

It was over when ...
Ravens QB Joe Flacco threw his second interception while trying to lead Baltimore on a game-tying drive with under two minutes left in the game.
Game ball
After struggling for much of the game, Kerry Collins led the Titans on an 80-yard, 11-play drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a touchdown and the Titans' first lead. Collins finished 17-of-32 for 163 yards, 11 yards shy of overtaking Jim Kelly for 14th place on the all-time passing yards list.
Noteworthy
The Titans have won eight straight dating to last season and are 5-0 for the first time. ... The Ravens have gone 23 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher, the longest active streak in NFL. ... Ravens CB Fabian Washington, who started in place of the injured Samari Rolle, was also injured in the third quarter.