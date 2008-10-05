Quick Take: Final drive keeps Titans unbeaten

Published: Oct 05, 2008 at 03:31 PM

It was over when ...
Ravens QB Joe Flacco threw his second interception while trying to lead Baltimore on a game-tying drive with under two minutes left in the game.

Game ball
After struggling for much of the game, Kerry Collins led the Titans on an 80-yard, 11-play drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a touchdown and the Titans' first lead. Collins finished 17-of-32 for 163 yards, 11 yards shy of overtaking Jim Kelly for 14th place on the all-time passing yards list.

Key stat
The Ravens were penalized 11 times for 91 yards while the Titans were flagged 10 times for 78 yards. But the Ravens' penalties on Tennessee's final possession, including a costly roughing-the-passer infraction, kept the Titans' winning drive alive.

Noteworthy
The Titans have won eight straight dating to last season and are 5-0 for the first time. ... The Ravens have gone 23 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher, the longest active streak in NFL. ... Ravens CB Fabian Washington, who started in place of the injured Samari Rolle, was also injured in the third quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott improved physique ahead of training camp: 'I'm in the best shape that I've ever been'

Speaking at his annual kids camp on Saturday, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he was able to get in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the 2022 season.

news

Lamar Jackson denies 'I Need $' picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations

While Lamar Jackson set the internet ablaze with theories by changing his social media photos on Saturday, the Baltimore quarterback said there's nothing deeper in the meaning of the picture.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW