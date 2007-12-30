Quick Take: Falcons hang on for win

Published: Dec 30, 2007

It was over when ...
Roddy White recovered an onside kick with 52 seconds remaining. The Seahawks had an onside recovery nullified by an offside penalty on the previous play.

Game ball
Chris Redman threw four touchdown passes, including three in the fourth quarter. The Falcons trailed 27-20 heading into the final quarter, but Redman rallied the team with two TD passes to Alge Crumpler -- including a 55-yarder -- and one to White.

Key stat
The Falcons did not have a turnover, while the Seahawks had two fumbles and an interception by Seneca Wallace.

Noteworthy
Shaun Alexander became the eighth player in NFL history to score 100 rushing touchdowns. He is now tied with Marshall Faulk for seventh all-time. Alexander's touchdown was his first in four games. ... Seattle will make its fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs. ... The Seahawks took many of their starters out early, including quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who passed for 147 yards to set a club record with 3,966 passing yards. ... The Falcons' 44 points are their most since scoring 47 on Sept. 9, 1990, against the Houston Oilers.

