Quick Take: Falcons hang on for win

Noteworthy

Shaun Alexander became the eighth player in NFL history to score 100 rushing touchdowns. He is now tied with Marshall Faulk for seventh all-time. Alexander's touchdown was his first in four games. ... Seattle will make its fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs. ... The Seahawks took many of their starters out early, including quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who passed for 147 yards to set a club record with 3,966 passing yards. ... The Falcons' 44 points are their most since scoring 47 on Sept. 9, 1990, against the Houston Oilers.