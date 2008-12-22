Quick Take: Falcons clinch playoff spot

Published: Dec 22, 2008 at 05:00 AM

It was over when ...
The Vikings, needing a touchdown to tie the game, couldn't convert on fourth-and-16 with 56 seconds left. Since the Buccaneers lost earlier in the day, the Falconssecured a playoff spot for the first time since 2004.

Game ball
Falcons guard Justin Blalock made the play of the game when he scored the first touchdown of his career. In the third quarter, quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled on second-and-goal and tried to leap into the end zone, fumbling at the 1-yard line. The ball was batted around in the end zone by both teams until Blalock finally fell on it to give the Falcons a 24-7 lead.

Key stat
The Vikings had numerous miscues on offense and special teams, losing four of seven fumbles. The Falcons capitalized by scoring 10 points off takeaways.

Noteworthy
The Falcons are 10-1 this season when they score first. ... Falcons safety Lawyer Milloy went to the locker room with a back injury and did not return. ... Vikings WR Bernard Berrian left the game in the second half with an ankle injury but did return.

