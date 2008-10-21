Quick Take: Falcons (4-2) at Eagles (3-3)

Last meeting
A.J. Feeley threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles past the Falcons, 24-17, in Week 17 of the 2006 season.
Streaks
The Eagles have won three of the past four contests to seize a narrow 12-10-1 overall series advantage. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
Both teams were on a bye.
Reid's post-bye week success: The Eagles are a perfect 9-0 under coach Andy Reid when coming off a bye week. Atlanta's Mike Smith has never been in this position before as a rookie coach and how he game plans for a rejuvenated Eagles team could be a key for the Falcons.
Did you know?
Falcons K Jason Elam has made 38 50-plus yard field goals, putting him in second place all time. ... Atlanta DE Jamaal Anderson had his first career sack in his last outing. ... Donovan McNabb has never lost to the Falcons (3-0). ... Eagles WR DeSean Jackson leads all rookies with 433 receiving yards.