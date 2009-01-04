Quick Take: Eagles hold off Vikings, advance

It was over when ...
Eagles DE Juqua Parker recovered a bad snap that bounced off the foot of Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. The turnover -- Minnesota's second of the game -- led to a David Akers field goal and eliminated any hope of a Vikings comeback.

Game ball
Eagles RB Brian Westbrook was stopped by the Vikings' dominant defensive line for most of the day, running for just 38 yards on 20 carries, but he broke open a 16-14 game by taking a screen pass 71 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Westbrook finished with 121 yards from scrimmage to go with his touchdown.

Key stat
Minnesota converted 6-of-10 third downs in the first half, but it managed just two third-down conversions after intermission.

Noteworthy
The Eagles have won their last five games against the Vikings. ... Philadelphia is 4-0 in wild-card games under coach Andy Reid. ... NFC North champion Minnesota played without one half of its starting defensive line as DT Pat Williams and DE Ray Edwards were deactivated before the game. ... Vikings FS Darren Sharper and TE Visanthe Shiancoe were injured during the game and didn't return.

