Quick Take: Eagles at Patriots

Published: Aug 19, 2008 at 07:27 AM

Keep your eye on ...

Tony Hunt at fullback: The second-year player was buried down the Eagles' depth chart at running back, but his inspired play against the Panthers prompted the coaches to try him out at fullback. He will become the third player to start at the position in three weeks, and his ability to pick up the position could determine whether he makes the team.

Eagles guard Shawn Andrews: The two-time Pro Bowler missed the first 17 days of training camp while dealing with personal issues, but he returned to practice last week and hopes to play against the Patriots. He fills a pivotal role on the interior of Philadelphia's line.

Patriots QBs: In what is an ongoing issue for New England, neither of the team's three backups have distinguished themselves in two preseason games. Matt Cassel and Kevin O'Connell saw all the snaps against the Buccaneers, so look for Matt Gutierrez to see plenty of action, especially if a sore foot continues to sideline Tom Brady.

Patriots defense: The Patriots' defense looked sluggish against Tampa Bay, giving up 295 total yards, including 170 on the ground. Tampa Bay backup QBs Brian Griese and Luke McCown had their way on passing downs, while the running backs repeatedly gained yards after contact. The Patriots' coaching staff will be expecting a much better effort despite having just five days to prepare for Philadelphia.

